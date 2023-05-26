Attys Sanctioned For 'Reckless' Inclusion Of LG In CRT Case

By Nadia Dreid (May 26, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys have been slapped with sanctions after a California federal judge said they dropped the ball by naming LG Electronics in a cathode ray tube price-fixing suit when it had already settled and then failing to drop it as a defendant for weeks after being informed of the mistake....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS