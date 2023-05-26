Jane Doe Urges Class Cert. In Epstein Suit Against JPMorgan

By Stewart Bishop (May 26, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims JPMorgan Chase & Co. facilitated Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking operation asked a New York federal judge on Friday to certify a class of young women and girls in the case against the bank, saying their claims all line up....

