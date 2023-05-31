Adidas Drops Court Fight Over $75M In Yeezy Account

By Caroline Simson (May 31, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Adidas has agreed to drop litigation aimed at freezing $75 million being held in accounts belonging to shoe brand Yeezy, which is owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, as it pursues arbitration after the two companies parted ways following the rapper's antisemitic rant last fall....

