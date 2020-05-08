ICE Inks $500K Deal To End Wash. Detainees' COVID Claims

Rachel Riley By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Access to Justice newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (May 30, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge gave the green light Tuesday to a class action settlement that will require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pay $500,000 in legal fees for a group of medically vulnerable immigrants who claimed the agency did not do enough to protect them from COVID-19 while detaining them.During a fairness hearing, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart gave final approval to the deal, which will also require that ICE continue testing and vaccination efforts implemented amid the litigation, along with a few new protective measures. The settlement does not include any damages and bars class members from seeking future injunctive relief on the same legal claims. It does not prevent any of the class members from bringing individual lawsuits against ICE seeking damages for harms suffered during their detention."This has been hard-fought," Judge Robart said. "I must say that it's been difficult for the court, at times, to balance what the Bureau of Prisons [and] other agencies can do with the resources that they have and the very legitimate needs — and sometimes the wants — of the plaintiffs in this matter."The class action was brought by immigrants being detained at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, who blamed soaring COVID-19 infection rates there on ICE's failure to test people being transferred before they arrived at the facility.According to the settlement notice, ICE and the facility's administrator "deny any wrongdoing but are settling the case in order to avoid the expenses and resources that would be needed to keep fighting the case."The center is owned and operated by Geo Group Inc ., a private prison corporation. The company is not named as a defendant in the case, but the center's warden is named individually.The lawsuit was first filed in 2020 by a group of immigrants being held there as part of their petition for release from the center. The class consists of people in custody at the facility who are at least 55 years old or have preexisting medical conditions that put them at heightened risk for COVID-19, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes or being pregnant or overweight.Class counsel told Judge Robart during Tuesday's hearing that named plaintiff Naeem Sohail Khan had filed a grievance with the Washington State Bar Association against several attorneys on his legal team, taking issue with the fact that the proposed deal did not require his release or award him any damages. The bar association dismissed that complaint, saying concerns about the details of the settlement should be directed to the class counsel, according to Aaron Korthuis of the Northwest immigrant Rights Project."To the extent Mr. Khan is seeking money, the agreement actually carves out damages action," Korthuis told the judge. "So if that's something he wants to pursue separately, there's nothing in the agreement that would prevent him from doing that. Those kinds of claims aren't released here."Judge Robart previously ruled that the agency's verbal screening and temperature checks were not enough to identify people with asymptomatic infections before they were loaded onto buses or planes and taken to the Washington detention center. In August 2021, he imposed limits on transfers and ordered ICE to begin testing all detainees headed for the Northwest Center before transporting them.According to the settlement notice, the agreement ensures that the existing testing requirements and other safeguards will remain in place for at least one year.The settlement requires ICE to report certain testing results to people being held at the center and the class counsel. It also adds new protections to the center's protocols, such as a requirement that incoming detainees be offered a vaccine within 48 hours of testing negative for COVID-19 after arriving.There was one other objection to the settlement from a class member with serious medical conditions, who wanted several specific protective measures, Korthuis added. But the agreement already includes several provisions to address the man's area of concerns, such as masking and quarantine, and he has since been released in a separate proceeding, according to the class counsel."Ultimately, this agreement reflects what was feasible in light of the history of this litigation and where we are at this point in the pandemic and ultimately treats all class members similarly," Korthuis said.Judge Robart remarked that the case was "hotly litigated through multiple contested motions by experienced lawyers," and that the deal was the product of many settlement conferences."It not only was negotiated at arms length," the judge said, "but it was also negotiated in lengthy mediation process stretching from, by my notes, July 2021 through March 2023."The plaintiffs and ICE moved for approval of the settlement in a joint motion filed March 28.The class is represented by Aaron Korthuis and Matt Adams of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.ICE is represented by James Strong and Michelle Lambert of the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Washington.The case is Favela Avendano et al. v. Bostock et al., case number 2:20-cv-00700 , in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington --Editing by Peter Rozovsky.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.