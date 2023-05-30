Delta Accused Of Falsely Claiming To Be Carbon-Neutral

By Hailey Konnath (May 30, 2023, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines has been falsely touting itself as the "first carbon neutral" airline, one flier said in a proposed class action filed Tuesday that argues that scientists and regulators have identified Delta as among companies that've "grossly misstated" the actual carbon reduction that accompanies their investment in the carbon offset market....

