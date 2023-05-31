Woman Drops Spying Case Against Baker Donelson, Others

By Emily Sawicki (May 31, 2023, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Georgia woman who accused Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC, American Family Insurance Co. and Georgia investigation firm Martinelli Investigations Inc. of illegal surveillance has permanently dropped her state court suit against the companies, offering no details while submitting her second voluntary dismissal of similar allegations....

