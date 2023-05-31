7th Circ. Asks Why Atty Delayed Efforts To Transfer Case

By Celeste Bott (May 31, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday pressed an attorney's counsel to address why he did not immediately pursue transferring his breach of contract suit against mobile tech company Ubiquity to California or file a new suit there to keep his options open after an Illinois federal judge tossed his $7.7 default judgment award on jurisdictional grounds....

