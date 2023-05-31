Caesars Sportsbook Parent Wants 'Free Bet' Suit In Arbitration

By Renee Hickman (May 31, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The parent company of sports-betting website Caesars Sportsbook has asked an Illinois federal judge to dismiss or compel arbitration in a proposed class action brought by a woman who says the company engaged in deceptive advertising by offering a "free" bet that was not actually free....

