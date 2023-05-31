Crowell & Moring Barred From Humana Case, Walgreens Says

By Lauren Berg (May 31, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has a conflict under D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct in representing Humana in Walgreens' challenge to the insurer's $642 million arbitration win against the pharmacy chain, Walgreens told a D.C. federal judge Wednesday, saying the firm's professional judgment might be compromised by its own interests....

