Amazon To Pay $30M To End FTC's Alexa, Ring Privacy Claims

By Ben Kochman (May 31, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Amazon said Wednesday that it has agreed to pay more than $30 million in separate settlements reached with federal regulators who alleged that the tech giant breached the privacy of children who used its Alexa voice assistant service and users of its home security camera company, Ring LLC....

