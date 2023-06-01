Solar Farm Owner, Developers Call $135M Verdict 'Excessive'

By Faith Williams (June 1, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The owner and developers of a solar farm in Georgia have asked a federal court to shrink the $135.5 million verdict against them for damage done to a neighboring couple's property, arguing the judgment should be significantly less based on the evidence....

