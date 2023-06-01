Ex-ADI Engineer Gets 6 Mos. For 'Serious' Trade Secret Theft

By Brian Dowling (June 1, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A former Analog Devices Inc. engineer convicted of stealing company microchip designs to jump-start his small business was sentenced Thursday to six months in prison by a federal judge in Boston who found the trade secret theft was a "serious crime" deserving time behind bars....

