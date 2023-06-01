Audible Uses 'Dark Patterns' To Rip Off Subscribers, Suit Says

By Rachel Riley (June 1, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Two California-based Audible customers have sued the audiobook company in Washington state court alleging that it uses e-commerce tricks called "dark patterns" to cheat Golden State consumers by enrolling them in subscriptions that automatically renew without their consent and without an easy way to cancel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS