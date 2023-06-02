Ill. Judge Mulls Redo Of First BIPA Trial, Prejudgment Interest

By Celeste Bott (June 2, 2023, 10:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge warned BNSF Railway on Friday that if he favors its bid for a new damages trial and throws out the $228 million verdict in the first case under Illinois' biometric privacy law to go before a jury last year, evidence it persuaded him to exclude from the first go-round on the company's finances could come into play....

