NJ Judge Tosses Casino Bartenders' Back Pay Claims

By George Woolston (June 2, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Back pay claims made by unionized Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino bartenders who allege that their age barred them from working at a new casino bar are preempted by federal law, a New Jersey state judge ruled Friday while leaving the door open for other remedies....

