JPML Consolidates T-Mobile Data Breach Suits In Missouri

By Craig Clough (June 2, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday consolidated in the Western District of Missouri a slew of proposed class actions against T-Mobile over a data breach that occurred in 2022, finding that consolidation will best serve the parties and that the Missouri court was supported by T-Mobile and some plaintiffs. ...

