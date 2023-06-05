Fox Rothschild Client Fights Subpoena After DQ In NFT Case

By Emily Sawicki (June 5, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP should not be compelled to share communications with its onetime client in an ongoing NFT fraud lawsuit, that client has told a New York federal judge, calling the subpoena part of an ongoing "attempt to pierce through the attorney-client relationship" between it and its former counsel....

