FTX Investor Suits Centralized In Fla. Over Celeb Objections

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 5, 2023, 11:47 PM EDT) -- Eight investor suits tied to the November 2022 collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX will go through pretrial proceedings in Miami, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decided on Monday despite opposition to the move by celebrities including retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife, model Gisele Bündchen. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS