9th Circ. Will Hear Google's 21M Class Cert. Appeal Early

By Dorothy Atkins (June 5, 2023, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit agreed Friday to expedite Google's appeal challenging the certification of a 21 million consumer class who allege Google monopolized app distribution on Android devices, setting oral arguments for September, which could give the panel enough time to rule before an upcoming November trial in the multidistrict litigation....

