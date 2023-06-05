Pillsbury Blasted For 'Unreasonable' Atty Fees In Cinema Row

By Caleb Symons (June 5, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Chinese cinema magnate Hui Qin has accused top attorneys at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP of spending too much time handling routine court filings, telling a federal judge that the firm "egregiously inflated" a fee estimate in litigation filed by several of his investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS