Wash. Judge Affirms Ruling For Mariners In ADA Ballpark Suit

By Rachel Riley (June 5, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday again sided with T-Mobile Park's ownership in a disability discrimination suit, clarifying an earlier ruling at the Ninth Circuit's request that baseball fans in wheelchairs have similar views to other spectators standing in front of them at Seattle Mariners games....

