Circuits 'Didn't Get The Memo' On Opioid Cases, Justices Told

By Jeff Overley (June 5, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A doctor who persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to demand stronger proof of intentional misconduct in prosecutions of opioid prescribers is seeking a sequel to his triumph last year, accusing federal appeals courts of widely flouting the demand and effectively allowing regulators to invent felony offenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS