Six Flags Survives Investor Suit Over Botched China Plans

By Henrik Nilsson (June 5, 2023, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday tossed a proposed securities fraud class action against Six Flags over the amusement corporation's botched plans to expand in China, saying the investors bought stock too late to have standing following a Fifth Circuit panel's holding that narrowed the class period....

