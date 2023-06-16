How Sandy Hook Families Got Their Day In Court

By Vince Sullivan (June 16, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Families of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting victims face a 1,500-mile barrier between Connecticut and Houston, where right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his business filed for bankruptcy last year, but the distance between claimant and debtor has been significantly narrowed by the availability of technology for remote access to court proceedings, experts say....

