Teva Atty Says Gilead Deal Followed Bad News On FDA Filing

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 7, 2023, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A top Teva lawyer testified Wednesday in an antitrust trial over claims that the company struck an illegal "pay for delay" deal with Gilead over two HIV medications, saying Teva reached the mid-trial settlement just days after learning the FDA was unlikely to give it first-filer rights to exclusively sell its generic versions....

