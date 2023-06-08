Social Worker Gets 3½ Years For Faking Kids Therapy Bills

By Khadrice Rollins (June 8, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge issued a 42-month prison sentence Thursday to a New Jersey man who was convicted of health care fraud and theft of federal funds for submitting false billing forms to Medicaid and the New York State Early Intervention Program for more than 1,700 therapy sessions that never happened....

