Trump Wants New Damages Trial After $5M Sex Abuse Loss

By Hailey Konnath (June 8, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Donald Trump on Thursday urged a New York federal court to either grant him a new damages trial or slash the amount awarded to E. Jean Carroll for her victory in her suit accusing Trump of sexually abusing and defaming her, calling the jury's $5 million award "grossly excessive."...

