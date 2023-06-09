Gilead-Teva IP Deal Struck Despite Invalidity Issues, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (June 9, 2023, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Two experts took the stand Friday on behalf of indirect drug buyers in a California federal antitrust trial over claims Teva struck an illegal "pay for delay" patent deal with Gilead over two HIV medications, testifying that Gilead's patents covered obvious technology and Teva knew that before entering the deal....

