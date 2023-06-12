Nippon Chemi-Con To Pay Avnet $151M After Price-Fix Verdict

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 12, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday ordered Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. to pay electronics giant Avnet $151 million, in the wake of a May jury verdict finding that the Japanese capacitor manufacturer and its American subsidiary conspired in a broad scheme to set prices for capacitors sold in the U.S....

