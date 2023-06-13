DraftKings Says Bettors' Suit Exploits Hamlin Collapse

By Julie Manganis (June 13, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT) -- DraftKings has asked a judge to toss a proposed class action accusing the online sports gaming platform of failing to pay winnings on the portion of the Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills-Cincinatti Bengals game that was completed before the sudden collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, calling the suit an attempt to "capitalize" on the incident....

