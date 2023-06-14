Pay Transparency Laws Complicate Foreign Labor Cert.

By Stephanie Pimentel and Asha George (June 14, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- From California to New York, efforts to enhance pay equity are posing a new challenge for immigration attorneys: how to navigate a thicket of state and local pay transparency laws while ensuring clients do not run afoul of federally regulated recruitment practices....

