Cognizant Far More Likely To Cut Non-South Asians, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (June 14, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An economist testifying in a California federal trial for a class of former Cognizant Technology employees alleging they were terminated because they weren't of South Asian or Indian descent said Wednesday that the class members were 8.4 times more likely to suffer a so-called "bench" termination after they'd completed a project....

