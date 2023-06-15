White Former Cognizant Worker Tells Jury Of Racial Bias

By Gina Kim (June 15, 2023, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A white former Cognizant IT worker among the class alleging they were terminated because they weren't South Asian or Indian told a California federal jury Thursday that despite his excellent qualifications, performance and client feedback, co-workers would unfairly remove him from projects and replace him with a worker of Indian descent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS