7th Circ. Backs Ex-Mayor's Tax, Bribery Convictions

By Theresa Schliep (June 15, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed a former Indiana mayor's convictions for obstructing federal tax laws and for a bribery scheme involving bids for contracts for city garbage trucks, rejecting arguments disputing the adequacy of the evidence and alleging that prosecutors wrongly accessed privileged communications....

