Texas Justices Grant Retrial In Schindler Elevator Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (June 20, 2023, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has granted a new trial to Schindler Elevator Corp. in a suit that alleges a man was injured when a hotel elevator malfunctioned, saying the trial court was wrong to instruct the jury that it could find that only negligence could explain the 2017 incident....

