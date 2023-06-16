Ex-Cognizant Worker Alleging Bias Insulted Indians, Jury Told

By Gina Kim (June 16, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A former Cognizant IT worker among a class of workers alleging they were terminated because they weren't Indian or South Asian faced withering cross-examination from the company's counsel Friday, including questions about his derogatory comments about Indians and allegations he didn't return confidential information after he was fired....

