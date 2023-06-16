Harvard Profs Battle Over $1.5B Antitrust Damages Estimate

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 16, 2023, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A Harvard University professor emeritus testifying in a federal antitrust trial Friday over claims Gilead and Teva illegally delayed generic versions of HIV medications told a California jury that the suit's end-payor classes were overcharged $1.5 billion — provoking Gilead to challenge that amount at cross-examination using opinions from its own Harvard expert....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS