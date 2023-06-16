High Court's FCA Ruling Reopens Constitutionality Question

By Daniel Wilson (June 16, 2023, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court justice's dissent in a False Claims Act case has reopened an important but largely dormant question about the constitutionality of whistleblower FCA cases, threatening to shake up the underpinning for the majority of cases filed under the anti-fraud law....

