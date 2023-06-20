Bottini & Bottini Inks Deal To End Lloyd's $1.6M Fee Fight

By Emily Sawicki (June 20, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London has agreed to toss its $1.6 million legal fee complaint against law firm Bottini & Bottini Inc. after the two sides came to a private settlement agreement, dismissing the action from California federal court and thus ending a three-year battle over attorney fees in two underlying legal malpractice actions....

