Casino Co. Still Can't Toss Turkish Workers' Wage Bias Suit

By Joyce Hanson (June 20, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Northern Mariana Islands federal judge has kept alive an employment discrimination suit by Turkish workers of a Hong Kong casino operator who claim they were paid less than Taiwanese and Italian workers, finding the latest complaint sufficiently alleges that the company violated U.S. civil rights law....

