Rivian Wants Out Of Suit Over $5B Ga. Factory Construction

By Tom Lotshaw (June 21, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Rivian Automotive LLC told a Georgia federal judge it's not to blame for alleged Clean Water Act violations stemming from site work for its planned $5 billion electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the state because it's not the owner of the site or the permittee....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS