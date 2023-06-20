Boeing Settles Remaining Ethiopian Air Case With Trial Date

By Lauraann Wood (June 20, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Boeing has settled the last of six cases that had been scheduled for trial over the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash, but the aerospace giant and the crash victims' families told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday they had not agreed on how to select the next round of cases headed to trial....

