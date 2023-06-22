$135M Verdict Winners Fight New Trial Bid In Solar Farm Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 22, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A Georgia couple who won $135.5 million at trial against the owner and developers of a neighboring solar farm operation told a Georgia federal judge on Wednesday to reject requests from the companies for a new trial or significantly lower damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS