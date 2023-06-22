'Fat Leonard' Defendants Irked After Prosecutors Get Awards

By Ivan Moreno (June 22, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Four former U.S. Navy officials convicted in the "Fat Leonard" scandal have told a California federal court they don't believe prosecutors are taking their misconduct accusations seriously because the government's trial attorneys were recently honored for their work by their office....

