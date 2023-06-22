Ga. Justices Won't Review Mercedes-Benz Stadium Death Suit

By Mike Curley (June 22, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court won't grant a petition to review the dismissal of claims brought by the estate of a concrete worker who died as a result of injuries he sustained while building the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, leaving in place a ruling that the defendants were immune under the state's workers' compensation laws....

