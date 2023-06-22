Microsoft's $69B Activision Deal At Stake As FTC Makes Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 22, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged a California federal judge at the start of a five-day hearing on Thursday to block Microsoft's $68.7 billion merger with Activision to give the agency time to scrutinize the anti-competitive effects of the transaction while Microsoft countered that an injunction would kill the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS