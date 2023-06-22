Cadwalader Sees Voluntary Dismissal Of Data Breach Suit

By Hailey Konnath (June 22, 2023, 10:51 PM EDT) -- An Ohio man accusing Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP of failing to promptly inform more than 93,000 individuals that their personally identifiable information was exposed in a November 2022 data breach has voluntarily dropped his proposed class action, according to a notice filed Thursday in New York federal court....

