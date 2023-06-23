Antitrust Judge Warns Apple Isn't 'Too Big' For Accountability

By Dorothy Atkins (June 23, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge doubted Apple's argument Friday against certifying a class of consumers — including some potentially uninjured class members — in high-stakes app-store antitrust litigation, telling defense counsel "in some ways you're arguing that Apple is too big to be held accountable and I don't buy that perspective."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS