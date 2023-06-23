Microsoft Exec Makes 'Call Of Duty' Pledge At FTC Hearing

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 23, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Microsoft's gaming chief took the stand Friday at a hearing over the Federal Trade Commission's bid to block its $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard Inc. and promised that contrary to the agency's prediction, the Xbox maker won't bar rival Sony from selling Activision's blockbuster Call of Duty games for PlayStation....

