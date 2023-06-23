Split 9th Circ. Rules Idaho Court Can't Hear Plane Crash Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (June 23, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has released an English aerospace firm from a lawsuit in Idaho federal court seeking to hold it liable for a Cessna crash that killed three people, saying in a split decision that it lacked the minimum contacts in the state despite helping a U.S. firm seek FAA approval for an aircraft system allegedly involved in the crash....

